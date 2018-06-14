Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lumber Liquidators earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 49.8822194050053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LL stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

