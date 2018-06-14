Overbrook Management Corp Has $22.24 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises 4.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Lumentum worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,756,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,279,000 after purchasing an additional 268,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,005,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,587 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after buying an additional 136,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,411,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after buying an additional 460,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,278,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 150,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum traded up $0.20, hitting $59.10, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 67,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $73,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $34,266.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,440 shares of company stock worth $1,863,478 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.