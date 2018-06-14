Luminex (LMNX) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $30.37

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 17092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on Luminex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $472,360.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 29,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $820,035.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,496 shares of company stock worth $1,412,491. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Luminex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 98,190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

