Wells Fargo & Co Increases LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Price Target to $130.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. MED reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.01 to $121.95 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,290,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,353,000 after acquiring an additional 81,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,486,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,318,000 after acquiring an additional 736,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.