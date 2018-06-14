LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $11.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

LYB stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.52. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

