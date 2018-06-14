9,400 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,524.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 516,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.01 and a beta of 1.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $2,488,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $2,657,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,110,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,793 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

