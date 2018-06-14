Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 23,564 Halyard Health (HYH)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Halyard Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halyard Health by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Halyard Health by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Halyard Health by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Halyard Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 291,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halyard Health traded up $0.73, hitting $60.61, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,846. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Halyard Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.59. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Halyard Health’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halyard Health will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Halyard Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halyard Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halyard Health from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Halyard Health Profile

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

