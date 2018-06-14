Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.96.

Shares of Macy’s traded down $0.81, reaching $37.56, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,334,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,234. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 89,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,717.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $17,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,028 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Macy’s by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after acquiring an additional 311,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

