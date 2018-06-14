Magna International Inc. (MG) Insider Francis Seguin Sells 75,886 Shares

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) insider Francis Seguin sold 75,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.58, for a total transaction of C$6,418,437.88.

Magna International traded up C$1.44, hitting C$85.98, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 437,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,728. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$86.63.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

