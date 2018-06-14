Magna International Inc. (MG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 687,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,137. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$57.12 and a 1 year high of C$86.63.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.69 billion.

In other Magna International news, insider Francis Seguin sold 75,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.58, for a total transaction of C$6,418,437.88. Also, insider Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 101,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$7,506,279.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,502,836.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.