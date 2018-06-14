Magna International (MGA) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Magna International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of Magna International traded up $0.43, hitting $65.51, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 574,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,343. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

