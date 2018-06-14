Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor traded up $0.20, reaching $11.20, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 166,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,679. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $376.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal T. Klein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,223.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,775,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 383,949 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 116.8% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,335,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 758,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

