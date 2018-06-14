MANA Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $807,263,000 after buying an additional 222,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,939,000 after buying an additional 161,663 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 10,574,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,768,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 114,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances opened at $123.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

In other news, Director Marcello Bottoli purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $117,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.97 per share, with a total value of $40,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,660,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,914,900.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,763,137 shares of company stock valued at $224,956,953 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

