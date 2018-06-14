Mariner LLC Has $216.76 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises approximately 7.8% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Index worth $216,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $279.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a one year low of $241.58 and a one year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

