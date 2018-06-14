Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Index (IWV)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 Index worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 195,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after buying an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 Index by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 Index alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $165.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 Index has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $169.20.

iShares Russell 3000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.