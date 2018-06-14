Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Markel worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,990,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Markel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,783,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,553,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Markel by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel traded up $0.15, hitting $1,099.90, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $949.72 and a 52-week high of $1,194.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.71 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 38.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total transaction of $103,642.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,621.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.33, for a total value of $233,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,642.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,590,244. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

