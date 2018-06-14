MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $7,112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess traded up $0.20, reaching $216.92, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,398. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $114.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

