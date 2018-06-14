James Sherlock Sells 1,700 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Marlin Business Services traded down $0.20, hitting $29.55, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

