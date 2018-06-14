Koch Industries Inc. Buys 2,403 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 150.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $3,340,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $449,128.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,160,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,391. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 61,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,719. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $96.90 and a one year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

