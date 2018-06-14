Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded up $1.79, hitting $119.65, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 293,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,354. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.61 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.96.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

