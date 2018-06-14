Martin Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 18,965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in AT&T by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,534,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,887 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Vetr raised AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

AT&T opened at $32.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.36 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

