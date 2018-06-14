Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,065 shares of company stock worth $738,964 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.02.

Marvell Technology Group traded down $0.05, hitting $21.95, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 82,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,208. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

