Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of IDEX worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.11 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $3,388,638.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $45,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,317 shares of company stock worth $5,169,338 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

