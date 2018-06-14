Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 4.4% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 379,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,813,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,412 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,266,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,383,000 after purchasing an additional 867,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,422,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,107,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America traded down $0.34, hitting $29.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 77,758,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,931,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

