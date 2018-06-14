Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,654,000. BJ’s Restaurants makes up 0.9% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $8,173,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $8,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 136,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $7,588,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants traded up $0.35, reaching $57.10, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

