Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $11 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 557,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $22,003,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,446,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,691,000 after buying an additional 679,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 301,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 293,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts traded up $0.01, reaching $24.46, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 809,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,748. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels, including 37 wholly owned hotels, comprising 11,497 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia.

