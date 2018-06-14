Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. KB Home comprises about 1.2% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of KB Home traded down $0.05, hitting $26.21, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,755,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. KB Home has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.