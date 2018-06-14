Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $13.45 Million in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000. Piper Jaffray Companies comprises 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Piper Jaffray Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 108,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,215,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies traded up $0.85, reaching $81.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 126,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,006. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $99.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

