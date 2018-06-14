Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,364,000. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 1.1% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel traded up $0.25, reaching $149.55, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 163,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,752. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.41. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $425.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.49.

In other news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

