Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,664,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up 1.8% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded up $1.79, reaching $119.65, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 293,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.37 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.96.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

