Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 4.80 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 90.17 ($1.20).

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

