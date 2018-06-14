Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00609599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00225391 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093759 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,010,809 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OTCBTC and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

