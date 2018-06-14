Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 19th.

MZOR has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.27 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

Mazor Robotics traded down $0.02, hitting $60.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 404,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.24. Mazor Robotics has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mazor Robotics will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mazor Robotics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 422,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 159,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 35.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 164,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mazor Robotics by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.