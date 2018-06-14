McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “McCormick has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company continues to incur higher raw material costs, alongside witnessing increased brand marketing and freight expenses. Going forward, management expects material costs to escalate in low-single digits in fiscal 2018, which remains a matter of concern. McCormick is also increasing brand marketing expenses significantly to further drive sales. Apart from this, stiff competition in the food space may hurt McCormick’s profits. Nonetheless, these are likely to be cushioned by McCormick’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement program, which has been boosting margins for quite some time. Moreover, the company is expected to gain from its focus on buyouts, innovations and efficient cost-saving initiatives. Markedly, these factors helped the company sustain its stellar performance in first-quarter fiscal 2018, with the top and bottom lines improving year over year.”

Get McCormick & Company alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup lifted their price target on McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McCormick & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McCormick & Company from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,455,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,536 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company during the first quarter valued at $45,205,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company by 10,866.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262,858 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in McCormick & Company by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 872,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,866,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in McCormick & Company by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 236,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.