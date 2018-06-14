Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

