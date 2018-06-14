Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Creative Planning increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 471,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,291,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 1,611,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,235. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $205.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,459,672.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,759,620 shares in the company, valued at $22,100,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.