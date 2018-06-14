Medicx Fund (MXF) Downgraded to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Medicx Fund (LON:MXF) to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 72 ($0.96) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 78 ($1.04).

LON:MXF traded up GBX 79.16 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 79.96 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,813. Medicx Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 76.75 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

About Medicx Fund

MedicX Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company is a holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve rising rental income and capital growth from the ownership of a portfolio of mainly modern, purpose built, primary healthcare properties. It invests in properties in accordance with the Company’s investment objective.

