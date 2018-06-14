Senzar Asset Management LLC Buys 22,250 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Senzar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 4.0% of Senzar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Senzar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,098,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,604,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $208,910,000 after acquiring an additional 144,299 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic traded up $0.44, hitting $86.28, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 93,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,863. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.