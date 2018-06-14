MEG Energy (MEGEF) Lifted to Buy at Morgan Stanley

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

MEG Energy traded down $0.14, hitting $7.34, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 18,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,904. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

