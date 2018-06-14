Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $21,204.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.03971290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021342 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004899 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010478 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 22,925,193 coins and its circulating supply is 22,557,940 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memetic / PepeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.