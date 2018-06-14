Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $56.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Train Babcock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.06, reaching $61.99, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

