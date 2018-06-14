Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.91.

Mastercard traded down $0.10, hitting $199.31, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,846,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,259 shares of company stock worth $55,530,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

