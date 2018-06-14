Financial Survey: PulteGroup (PHM) & Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 4.96% 11.76% 5.63% PulteGroup 5.91% 17.48% 7.68%

Dividends

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Meritage Homes does not pay a dividend. PulteGroup pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Homes and PulteGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 5 6 0 2.55 PulteGroup 1 5 10 0 2.56

Meritage Homes currently has a consensus price target of $51.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $34.85, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Meritage Homes.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PulteGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Homes and PulteGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.58 $143.25 million $3.88 11.86 PulteGroup $8.57 billion 1.03 $447.22 million $2.19 14.06

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Homes. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PulteGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Meritage Homes on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2017, the company controlled 89,253 owned lots and 52,156 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

