Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th.

Shares of CASH traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,921. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $117.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.08%. analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Brent Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $841,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,370. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

