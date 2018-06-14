MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,673 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of DFS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,063,552.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,986,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $172,022.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

