Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 420.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Metlife by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Metlife by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 169,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Metlife by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Metlife traded down $0.12, reaching $46.88, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

