Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $623.75.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $595.00 to $568.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

In other news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total transaction of $2,271,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total transaction of $2,816,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock worth $10,795,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International traded down $0.30, hitting $592.70, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 191,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $540.24 and a twelve month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

