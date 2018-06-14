Michael Kors (KORS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Michael Kors also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Michael Kors stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Michael Kors has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KORS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Michael Kors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,254 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.