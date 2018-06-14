Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Announces Earnings Results

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Michael Kors updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Michael Kors opened at $66.82 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,254. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KORS shares. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.