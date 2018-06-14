Michael R. Giordano Sells 10,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DIOD opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.38 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.